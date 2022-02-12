Idaho's New Perfume Makes You Smell Like A French Fry

Does the normal scent of cologne and perfume bore you? Are you sick of smelling like balsam wood and roses? Have you ever wished you and your significant other could smell of salt and starches? Have no fear, for the state of Idaho has come up with just the answer to not only please your sense of smell, but get those taste buds tingling too.

Supplying one-third of our nation's potato crop, according to Idaho State Department of Agriculture, the Gem State is nationally recognized for its potato-centric culture. Every third Saturday in September, the folks in Shelley, Idaho celebrate Spud Day, where everything from a parade, pageants, and a kid-friendly fun-run known as the Tater Tot Trot occur under a bright blue western sky. In fact, the month of February is also Idaho Potato Lovers Month, a time to celebrate — what else? — the glorious, versatile tuber. In case you really wanted to show how much you love potatoes during the current Potato Lovers Month, Idaho is now offering a perfume that promises to leave you smelling just like a freshly-salted french fry.