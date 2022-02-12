Reddit Might Have Gotten A Sneak Peek At An Upcoming Dunkin' Item

If Dunkin' wants America to run on it or at least run to it, then it probably can't serve just one kind of donut or hot black coffee with nothing to add. As the saying goes, different strokes for different folks. So Dunkin' offers folks a spread of espressos, coffees, teas, frozen drinks, sandwiches, wraps, snacks, bagels, muffins, and donuts (via the Dunkin' website).

And the menu changes in different ways, too. With some locations adding their own regional favorites, Dunkin' offers dozens of donut varieties. Around certain holidays, you can even pick up a seasonal drink or dessert, like a heart-shaped donut for Valentine's Day. You might recall Dunkin's socking-stuffing-appropriate hot chocolate bombs from this past winter when the treat was trending on social media.

Given how easy it is to convey information online, it's really no wonder new menu items tend to get leaked. Last spring, an employee posted a preview of Dunkin's upcoming menu items for spring 2021 to Reddit. The promise of avocado toast and matcha lattes certainly got some people excited. Now, another apparent leak has Reddit talking again.