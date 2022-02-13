The McDonald's Super Bowl Ad Features A Surprising Celebrity
Decision fatigue happens everywhere to everyone, as is the premise of the freshly premiered McDonald's 2022 Super Bowl commercial. Available on YouTube, the ad is called "Can I Get Uhhhhhhhhhhhh" and nods to the universal experience of pulling up to the drive-thru speaker and having absolutely no idea what to feed your growling stomach. The fast food chain updated its Twitter bio to a very long "uhh" to accompany the video drop, which already has more than 1,200 comments from subscribers who had set a reminder to watch it. Earlier this weekend, McDonald's teased the ad with a photo of a black all-terrain vehicle going through the drive-thru, prompting fans to guess who would be inside. Several said it must be Elon Musk or a Dogecoin dog, but a few had it right: Kanye West.
West, who recently legally changed his name to Ye, per NPR, isn't the only celebrity in McDonalds' 30-second Super Bowl commercial — but he is the only one whose "Can I Get Uhhhhhhhhhhhh" line is auto-tuned (and the only one to place his drive-thru order from inside of a Sherp ATV). People reports that NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and famous FIFA Twitch streamer Edwin Castro also struggle to come up with their perfect order in the short ad. Though the commercial never reveals what Ye would have received in his to-go bag, his past remarks about McDonald's offer us some hints.
What does Ye like from McDonald's?
Though Ye might seem like a random choice for a McDonald's Super Bowl commercial, he's actually made it quite clear that he's a fan of the fast food chain. In 2018, he declared on Twitter, "McDonald's is my favorite restaurant," and he's even written a poem dedicated to the brand (via People). The poem, which was published in Frank Ocean's 2016 "Boys Don't Cry" magazine, deconstructs the one McDonald's menu item that all the others are "jealous of:" the french fries. "I always knew them french fries was evil, man. ... I don't trust no food that smells that good man," the work reads. Evidently, Ye has some beef with McDonald's french fries for overshadowing the rest of the menu, but he acknowledges that they have their strengths: "Them french fries look good tho / I knew the Diet Coke was jealous of the fries / I knew the McNuggets was jealous of the fries," the poem continues.
If McDonalds' Super Bowl ad had shown Ye's final food decision, we'd have to guess that it would have included an order of fries — either for Ye to hate-eat in the car or to bring to friends because he knows they're the ultimate menu item. And for dessert, he'd order the one McDonald's dish that, according to his poem, is not "jealous of them french fries:" "...that one special guy / That smooth apple pie."