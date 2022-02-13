The McDonald's Super Bowl Ad Features A Surprising Celebrity

Decision fatigue happens everywhere to everyone, as is the premise of the freshly premiered McDonald's 2022 Super Bowl commercial. Available on YouTube, the ad is called "Can I Get Uhhhhhhhhhhhh" and nods to the universal experience of pulling up to the drive-thru speaker and having absolutely no idea what to feed your growling stomach. The fast food chain updated its Twitter bio to a very long "uhh" to accompany the video drop, which already has more than 1,200 comments from subscribers who had set a reminder to watch it. Earlier this weekend, McDonald's teased the ad with a photo of a black all-terrain vehicle going through the drive-thru, prompting fans to guess who would be inside. Several said it must be Elon Musk or a Dogecoin dog, but a few had it right: Kanye West.

West, who recently legally changed his name to Ye, per NPR, isn't the only celebrity in McDonalds' 30-second Super Bowl commercial — but he is the only one whose "Can I Get Uhhhhhhhhhhhh" line is auto-tuned (and the only one to place his drive-thru order from inside of a Sherp ATV). People reports that NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and famous FIFA Twitch streamer Edwin Castro also struggle to come up with their perfect order in the short ad. Though the commercial never reveals what Ye would have received in his to-go bag, his past remarks about McDonald's offer us some hints.