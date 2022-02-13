Why You Might Recognize The Song In Liquid Death's 2022 Super Bowl Commercial

Children partying hard and chugging what at first look like beer cans might seem like radical imagery for a brand called Liquid Death — but that's exactly what the company's new Super Bowl LVI commercial depicts. Raging heavy metal music plays in the background as tweens jump around, yelling and dancing. While a voiceover points out at the end of the ad, "Don't be scared. It's just water," viewers will find the soundtrack mesmerizing ... and oddly familiar.

There's a reason for that — it's a clip from the 1980 song "Breakin' The Law" by heavy metal icons Judas Priest, a breakthrough hit track from their album "British Steel," Songfacts reports. And it's not the first time it's been used on a soundtrack, appearing in many other commercials, as well as movies and TV shows.

In 2009, songwriter and lead singer Rob Halford told Billboard of the ode to bad times and rebels, "It was a time in the U.K. when there was a lot of strife ... there were street riots. It was a terrible time. That was the incentive for me to write a lyric to try to connect with that feeling that was out there." Halford explained in his biography "Confess" (via Songfacts), "Writing the lyrics for 'Breaking the Law,' I tried to put myself in the mind of a jobless young bloke at his wits' end." With that in mind, the song is an appropriately cheeky anthem for a group of supposedly "rebellious" pre-teens.