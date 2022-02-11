30% Said This Is The Most Memorable Super Bowl Food Commercial

Aside from being the most important pro football game of the year, the Super Bowl also marks the biggest day for advertisers across the country. The TV spots that run during commercial breaks have become a tradition in their own right, featuring recognizable brands across industries such as beer, soda, snack foods, professional services, cars, insurance, and more.

Over the years, millions of viewers have looked forward to seeing the latest mega-creative, humorous, nostalgia-inducing, and tear-jerking ads throughout the broadcast. With the average 30-second plug costing a whopping $6 million these days (according to Variety), consumers are bound to enjoy a laugh or two. These massive budgets typically account for the cost of recruiting famous celebrity representatives, soundtracks, special effects, and estimated viewership ratings.

One brand in particular that has been known for producing stellar commercials is Snickers, the chocolate-coated candy bar filled with peanuts, caramel, and nougat. And in 2010, Snickers aired arguably one of the funniest ads of all time, which starred the one and only Betty White (per Ad Age).