Kevin Hart's Sam's Club Super Bowl Commercial Got An Unexpected Response

The Sam's Club commercial with Kevin Hart focuses on what it feels like to be a VIP shopper. The actor attempts to cheekily demonstrate how special he is while shopping at a Sam's Club outlet (via YouTube). He is overheard saying things like, "Sam's Club created the Scan & Go app just for me ... so I can scan my stuff and skip the checkout line [be]cause that's what VIPs do." A shopper hilariously responds to Hart and says, "Yeah ... same."

However, viewers aren't too pleased with the advertisement and are unable to wrap their heads around it. An annoyed Twitter user wrote, "Kevin Hart really does anything for a check. There is no way he would ever go to Sam's Club." Someone else echoed this sentiment and declared, "There's no way Kevin Hart has ever been inside a Sam's Club." According to People, Hart was optimistic about the commercial and said last month that the team had a blast working on it. He added, "Expectations are high when it comes to Super Bowl commercials, but we're bringing the laughs. Within those 30 seconds we've got some comedic gems delivered from yours truly."

On Reddit, someone expressed their disappointment and wrote that Sam's Club needs to look after its employees. They wrote, "At least throw a bonus our way or a pay raise. I would even take some credit at the store to use to shop. But this whole situation just makes me [sic] stomach turn."