Starbucks Employees Pity Whoever Works At These 2-Lane Drive-Thrus

Starbucks employees have been reacting pretty strongly to a photo shared in a Reddit thread over the weekend. The original poster shared a photo that showed a drive-thru at the coffee company with two lanes instead of one. "I feel so bad for those partners," the poster wrote.

The image on the Reddit account was a screenshot of a post from the Starbucks Partners instagram page. This account is dedicated specifically to show photos and stories about Starbucks employees, with the goal of highlighting "what it means to be a partner." In the original Starbucks Partner post, the company shared that the two-lane drive-thru is at a store in Monrovia, California. "The first-ever Y-Lane Drive Thru location," the caption read. Though the location isn't new, the store recently went through a series of renovations, and this post highlighted the grand re-opening. "Latte lovers are welcomed by an outdoor lounge accented with a green awning, warm-toned lights and beautiful views of the surrounding landscape," the caption continued.

Though many people were excited about the store — "They need more of this type of store! Beautiful," one person commented — the partners in the Reddit thread were less impressed.