Staffing Issues Lead To Starbucks Closures Across San Francisco

Starbucks has had a particularly tough time keeping up with the staffing shortage issues currently plaguing the food industry. According to USA Today, some of the restaurant chain's cafés have had to limit their operating hours or temporarily close while finding ways to keep customers on board with the changes. For example, the company has extended membership reward expiration dates in some cases. Insider reports that these labor issues have also translated to higher menu prices while the company continues to try and pull in a profit, even as mobile app orders have been canceled as a result of employees calling out sick.

The noticeable shift in staffing has led Starbucks to respond, promising its customers that things should look normal again soon, per Food & Wine. Despite the promises, the coffee giant continues to see issues across the U.S., with locations out West seemingly in the greatest peril. According to SFist, San Franciscans may have noticed the biggest brunt with local Starbucks appearing to have temporarily shuttered or operating with shorter-than-average hours. These issues, it seems, also have the potential to impact fans of the brand for the near future, too as the pandemic rages on and employees walk off the job due to allegations of uncompensated overtime wages and efforts to thwart unionization.