Everything You Need To Know About Pret-A-Manger's Chai Tea Shortage

Indian food fans won't be strangers to chai tea — the traditional, sweetened milk tea spiced with cloves, peppercorns, ground ginger, and cinnamon (via Taste of Home). But there is a world of difference between a homemade, from-scratch chai tea and one you might find at a cafe like Pret a Manger. However, if it's the latter you might be craving you might just be out of luck as there is a shortage of the beverage at the chain.

When one fan took to Twitter to ask when the drink might be making a comeback, the chain tweeted, "We unfortunately can't currently guarantee a timeframe for when our chai powder will be back in stock, but rest assured we're working hard behind the scenes to make sure it's asap. We appreciate your patience and understanding in the meantime!"

The shortage hasn't just affected the chai tea latte, it has affected the chain's turmeric latte as well. and a Pret spokesperson has already reached out to Insider to explain, "As with any food service business, occasionally unforeseen issues with our supply chain can impact the availability of specific drinks or menu items." They've also admitted, "Stock shortages are a rarity, though, and when they occur we do our best to get customers' favorite items back on the menu as soon as possible."