Why Hellmann's 2022 Super Bowl Commercial Has People Talking About Kanye West

Hellmann's 2022 Super Bowl commercial addresses food waste in an unexpected way. The 30-second clip takes viewers on an amusing ride as they watch former NFL player Jerod Mayo tackle people in different settings. Here's the thing: Mayo only shows up when someone is about to throw a food item in the trash and tackles them to prevent them from wasting any more food.

Jerod Mayo was happy to be a part of the cause and said in a statement (via PR Newswire), "Food waste in the U.S. is something we must tackle together. At home, my wife, Chantel, and I always try to use leftover ingredients in our pantry or fridge to reduce food waste, and we hope this spot encourages people to do the same."

Hellmann's is serious about spreading awareness about food waste, too. The company's website informs readers that the company is "on a mission to help people be more resourceful so that they can enjoy food for the simple pleasure it is and waste less." However, Hellmann's Super Bowl ad appealed to viewers for more reasons than one. In addition to Mayo, it features another well-known celebrity whose appearance has prompted many folks to talk about rapper Kanye West.