Campbell's Chunky Soup Wants You To Choose Its Next Flavor

Campbell's prides itself on offering plenty of soup options to its customers, and it claims that maintaining the quality of its products is one of its top priorities. A description on its website states,"We don't take any shortcuts when it comes to satisfying your hunger. Our Chunky lineup of soups is packed with big pieces of meat and veggies that will leave even the fiercest fans full."

The soup's origins go back to the 1960s when "new research inspired Campbell's to create a hearty, ready-to-serve soup," leading to the launch of its first few flavors in 1970 including Chunky Beef, Chunky Turkey, Chunky Vegetable, and Chunky Chicken. The company also took on the responsibility of sponsoring the NFL in the 1990s and has been its official sponsor for many years.

Soup fans take the flavors rather seriously. A Redditor once asked others to list their favorite Campbell's soup flavors and received some thought-provoking responses from soup enthusiasts. A commentator gave Tomato the thumbs-up and added, "[It] goes great with my grilled cheese." Meanwhile, another person recommended the Bean & Bacon variant "with a fried bologna sandwich & kosher dill pickle."

Campbell's Chunky now wants its fans to choose its next soup flavor, according to a press release shared by the company.