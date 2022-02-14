School Assignment Inspires 4th-Graders To Protest Over Chocolate Milk

Over the years, the lessons learned in the classroom are more than the three Rs that parents might recall. Recently, a group of fourth graders at Sierra Vista K-8 School in Vacaville, California put persuasion, protest and persistence in the lesson plan. As shared by People, an English assignment turned into a movement for the students to quench their thirst for chocolate milk. After reading a Scholastic News article on the removal of flavored milk from school menus, the students took a closer look at their school's stance and took action to make a change. No matter which chocolate milk brand you prefer, the kids' actions are exciting.

With help from their teacher, the students rallied to turn a discussion about persuasive writing, arguments, and counterpoints into a protest that resulted in a menu change. The Mercury News reported that the students and administration were able to find a compromise where the beverage would return to the menu "one day a week every other week." Although this sip of change might not seem like the quest to end world hunger, the lesson offered the students tools to address situations where they want change. It might be one small sip at lunchtime, but it could create a drive to apply classroom knowledge beyond those four walls.