Chef And Restaurateur Jose Garces Names The Biggest Challenges Of The Restaurant Business - Exclusive

Chef Jose Garces has known more than his share of challenges in the course of his career. That's little wonder for a man who worked his way through a demanding culinary school and then worked in multiple different professional kitchens as he established himself. He has appeared on multiple cooking competition shows like "Iron Chef" and "Iron Chef America" and who has even faced off against some luminaries of the culinary world, like Chef Bobby Flay himself ("he's no slouch, he's really tough to beat," Garces says). He hasalso helped develop and launch brand new product lines, such as the plant-based meals he created with Casa Verde ("[I loved] the challenge of making plant-based foods taste as delicious as regular meat-based protein foods").

It's little wonder for a guy who has worked hard to establish and help manage multiple charitable organizations, as he has with the Garces Foundation, which has a mission "to provide services and education in relation to healthcare, language skills, and general wellbeing for one of Philadelphia's most underserved populations." This includes the immigrant community working in the restaurant industry, many of whom the chef, himself an American-born child of parents from Latin America, employs in the restaurants he runs.

That last point, the running of his restaurants, is far and away the hardest part of his professional life, Garces said during an exclusive interview with Mashed.