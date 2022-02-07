Chef Jose Garces On Bobby Flay And Different South American Cuisines - Exclusive Interview

What was the hardest part of competing on "Iron Chef"?

The hardest part was the internal pressure that I put on myself. For me, during those years, I realized that I was cooking Latin food mostly, and it was for a huge national audience, and I felt the weight of that responsibility of carrying the culture forward. Each battle to me was like, "Here I come carrying the Latin torch," and the other chef on the other side would want to win and take me down. The hardest part was, I think, more mental than it was physical, carrying that with me on a regular basis.

And what was the most enjoyable part of that experience?

The most enjoyable part was the creativity and working with my team and figuring out how we can create five amazing dishes in under 60 minutes and really do it on a high level. I had several sous chefs along the way that really helped me at several battles when I went into in the kitchen stadium. The creative aspect of it, the actual cooking, the end result was my favorite part of it.

How did it feel to beat Bobby Flay and what did you cook to do it?

[I beat Bobby] in Battle Melon in "Iron Chef America" in 2007. [We had] several different melon types, varieties like crenshaw melon, different honeydews, some different types of watermelon. It's a challenging ingredient. I think, during that time, we were still very much into molecular gastronomy and using avant-garde techniques. We applied some of those techniques to our cooking and luckily we came out victorious. Bobby's a hell of a cook. I think throughout my career on "Iron Chef," I battled Bobby a few other times and he got the best of me on some other battles as well. He's no slouch. He's really tough to beat, but I certainly enjoyed beating him during that time.

If you were going to challenge him again, what would you hope to cook?

Well, he's known for his Southwestern bold flavors, but he's expanded his cuisine over time. I think we both cook Spanish food, so I'd like to take him on in a Battle España. Let's see who can throw down the best Spanish food.

Talking more generally, what are some of the biggest challenges of cooking on camera?

I would say in general in "Iron Chef," in that format and a competitive format, there's a lot camera men and camera ladies hovering around. There's a lot of cables. You're trying to move pretty quickly, so you [might] have an equipment issue. You're also dealing with flames, sharp knives, a lot of moving parts. Physically, it can be a little bit dangerous. Those are some of the biggest challenges.