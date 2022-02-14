Broken Bread's Roy Choi Lists The Three Biggest Food Problems In The U.S.- Exclusive

As the title of Roy Choi's latest passion project implies, "Broken Bread" is about what's broken in the food chain. If you've caught even one or two episodes of the KCET/Tastemade series on PBS, you've likely picked up that our problems with food go way beyond needing to wait an unreasonably long time for your eggplant Parmesan at your favorite restaurant, or not being able to find cream cheese at the grocery store.

In fact, according to Choi, our health, and the livelihoods of entire communities, is at stake. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Choi explained that "Broken Bread" is actually a "social justice show" that uses food as a window into what's wrong with society at large. "We are a solution-based social justice show disguised as a food show," Choi said. "We use food, not in a manipulative way or not in a bad way, but we use food as a bridge to get people to come in. Because it is TV at the end of the day, we want to be entertainment." The purpose of the series, he added, is to be a "platform to find solutions for these really, really difficult and almost [incomprehensible] problems."

What might those problems be? Choi honed in on three major threats to our health as a nation.