Roy Choi Opens Up On Why He Ventured Into Social Justice TV With Broken Bread - Exclusive Interview

How is "Broken Bread" different from other food focused shows?

The soundbite is, "It's different because we're not really a food show." We are a solution-based social justice show disguised as a food show. There's a little bit of an "I got you" moment with "Broken Bread," a little bit. We use food, not in a manipulative way or not in a bad way, but we use food as a bridge to get people to come in. Because it is TV at the end of the day, we want to be entertainment and we want to be storytellers and we don't want to veer too far off into politics or into divisiveness or be argumentative or antagonistic or get too philosophical on things. Food allows us to keep the through line, and any time we start to veer off too much, or things become a little too intense or too heated, we come back to the food — not only for ourselves, but also for the topic itself and for the purpose of the show, for it to be a little bit healing and a little bit nurturing, so that we can continue to find solutions. That's ultimately what "Broken Bread" is: to be a platform to find solutions for these really, really difficult and almost [incomprehensible] problems.

If I were to just say these problems that we cover on the show, they just seem so crazy: seeds are disappearing! The whole essence of agriculture and regenerative agriculture is disappearing. Kids in elementary schools can't even access any food that have any nutrients. Communities that have been forced and pushed through the history of American culture, especially communities of color, are continuously ... now being pushed again out of their home. There are no regulations or laws to protect them. They're literally being forced out. Immigrants' water is being cut off in order for them to flee from their homes, or their apartments, to make way for luxury condos.

If I were to just talk about these things, that's really hard to watch on a Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m., right? But if you throw a little food in there and you put some flavor in there and you talk about these things like a family table and you say, "We're here to help, we're here to listen, and here's someone that is doing something about it," that's really what "Broken Bread" is about. I guess that's what makes it different. This union between KCET public television and Tastemade, for me as a host, that union allows me to just tell the truth ... So really, once you're relieved of any of those pressures of life, and then the only thing that you can rely on is your own moral compass and the moral compass of the people that you're covering – then you can maybe talk about some real [stuff]! That's really what ... makes it different, I think.