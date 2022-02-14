Instagram Is Raining Hearts Over Rachael Ray's Adorable Dog

Rachael Ray is a woman of many talents and is proficient in several areas. She obviously knows her way around a kitchen, as well as a TV studio. She also knows quite a bit about dogs, as she even created her own line of dog food inspired by her beloved pit bull, Isaboo. The one thing Ray may not be so knowledgeable about, however, is art history.

In a recent Instagram post, Ray posted a sweet pic of Isaboo's successor, the gorgeous Bella Boo Blue (whose name has a sweet story). The photo shows Bella lounging on a couch, looking all curled up and absolutely adorable. Puzzlingly, though, Ray captioned the picture, "Bella Rembrandt?" seemingly in reference to her dog's rather double-jointed pose. While the 17th-century Dutch painter's "Danae" depicts a woman relaxing on a bed kind of like Miss Blue, Rembrandt wasn't particularly known for painting extremely bendy people, nor bendy dogs (via Brittanica). Well, whatever half-forgotten Art History 101 memory may have sparked Ray's confusing caption, the photo — and its subject — are still one of the loveliest things you're likely to see on Instagram this week, and Ray's fans are all oohing and "aww"ing over it.