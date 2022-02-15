Sam's Club Is Enticing New Members With An $8 Deal

With inflation on the rise, prices for basic goods like gas and groceries have been increasing at a pace not seen in the United States since 1982, according to the Consumer Price Index. Customers have gotten used to paying more for their food, fuel, and everyday essentials. However, wholesale retailer Sam's Club has just launched a new VIP-themed membership deal that aims to help people save money by knocking a whopping $37 off of the yearly membership cost.

Typically, Sam's Club members pay an annual fee of $45 per year for a basic club Sam's Club membership or $100 for a Plus membership, which includes bonuses like free shipping and pharmacy savings. And while savvy shoppers can recoup the cost of the memberships through savings on bulk purchases, that's now even easier. On February 13, Sam's Club made its Super Bowl commercial debut. And for four days following the Super Bowl, fans can get a Sam's Club membership for a fraction of the original cost.