Sam's Club Is Enticing New Members With An $8 Deal
With inflation on the rise, prices for basic goods like gas and groceries have been increasing at a pace not seen in the United States since 1982, according to the Consumer Price Index. Customers have gotten used to paying more for their food, fuel, and everyday essentials. However, wholesale retailer Sam's Club has just launched a new VIP-themed membership deal that aims to help people save money by knocking a whopping $37 off of the yearly membership cost.
Typically, Sam's Club members pay an annual fee of $45 per year for a basic club Sam's Club membership or $100 for a Plus membership, which includes bonuses like free shipping and pharmacy savings. And while savvy shoppers can recoup the cost of the memberships through savings on bulk purchases, that's now even easier. On February 13, Sam's Club made its Super Bowl commercial debut. And for four days following the Super Bowl, fans can get a Sam's Club membership for a fraction of the original cost.
New members can redeem the $8 Club membership deal in-store
Sam's Club kicked off its Super Bowl ad debut to tell football fans about its limited-time $8 membership deal. The special price was determined by the location of the football at the time of the two-minute warning in the final quarter of the big game, per a press release sent to Mashed. For a limited time, new members can take advantage of this discounted price, which will land them a full year's membership to the wholesale retailer for less than the cost of a takeout meal.
However, this special offer will only run from February 14 through February 17. To redeem this offer, shoppers simply have to go to their local Sam's Club warehouse and mention the "big game offer" to the employees at the membership desk. Shoppers can visit SamsClub.com/JoinLikeAVIP to find their nearest club location and learn more information about the deal.