Pitmaster Kevin Bludso's Long Journey To BBQ Cooking - Exclusive

Kevin Bludso is recognized as one of America's leading pitmasters and is considered a veteran of the BBQ world who also appears as a judge on the hit Netflix show "American Barbecue Showdown." This is a man who once was smoking meats for the OGs of hip-hop. A man who has his own line of BBQ sauces and rubs. And a man with restaurants in both hemispheres (c/o his spot in Melbourne, Australia, San Antone by Bludso's BBQ).

It's all the more impressive given the fact that, as a young man, Bludso was adamant he would never be involved in the food world in any professional capacity. Why? Because, as he explained during a recent exclusive interview with Mashed, while helping in the family business, he had seen with his own eyes the dissatisfaction of several family members who worked in the food industry. "I spent my summers down here in Texas with my granny, and she ran a little roadside stand. I would come and cook for her for free and she wouldn't pay me," Bludso said. "Like I always say ... I swore up and down I wasn't going into food service because my uncles used to work there and they used to seem so unhappy."

True to his word, Bludso went to college and then took a job with the California Department of Corrections, which he would hold for 13 years. After all that time, two things would lead him to a life cooking BBQ: First, a wrongful termination from his corrections job, and second, the fact that he actually never stopped cooking.