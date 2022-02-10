Kevin Bludso On American Barbecue Showdown, Family Cooking, And The Next Generation - Exclusive Interview

What was the best part of being on the "American BBQ Showdown?"

Working with the people. The cast and the crew on there is so cool. The chefs that were there, the personality. In fact, I'm leaving on Monday to do Season 2, believe it or not. I'll be leaving for Georgia on Monday. [The show] was different. It was competition, but it was different. We were cooking possums and raccoons. Nobody else has done that, but to be able to do that and [feel] the heart and get to know these people and their heart and soul — I always like to hear stories. I want to hear where you came from. I want to taste it on that plate and we got to do all that. Man, it was a historical show and I was glad to be part of it and I'm looking forward to Season 2.

What was the absolute best thing you ate on the show?

Oh man — I know one thing that I did eat that I couldn't believe was so good, Rasheed made some crackling [BBQ skin] out of beaver tail. I tell people all the time that was some of the best crackling I had. They all did so good. My guy Ash, it [was a] barbecue show, but he still made probably the best cheeseburger I ever had in my life ... Sylvia did some Korean beef short ribs that were out of control. They all did so good, man. We probably gained 20 pounds. That's the only show [like that] — usually you eat and sample and keep it moving, but we were going back and forth into people's foods on that show.

Off camera, was their relationship between the judges all the same as you can see there on the screen?

Oh yeah. It was real. Everybody got along real good, but the serious arguments, those were serious arguments — the few times when we disagreed. Like I said, everybody is passionate and even with the judges, sometime one judge is from one part of the country and I'm from another part, so we don't see a lot of stuff eye to eye with a lot of the contestants, so that came out on the show, too.

Is there anything you can tease about Season 2, or should we just wait and stay tuned?

Stay tuned, but if you thought it crazy was with the possums and all that, it's going to get even crazier than that.