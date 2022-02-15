Twitter Is Cracking Up At Guy Fieri's New Nickname

As the self-titled "Mayor of Flavortown," celebrity chef Guy Fieri is no stranger to nicknames. Indeed, he regularly refers to his popular travel food show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" as "Triple-D," a nickname he himself gave the show, according to Food Network.

This nickname reputation came up again as the star chef was featured in a new Super Bowl commercial for Bud Light Hard Seltzers. It features an imaginary place called "The Land of Loud Flavors," where citizens are dressed in Fieri-like clothing and have dyed white hair. They are seen bringing the mayor — of course, none other than Fieri — new discoveries of "flavor."

After it aired, one fan was so stuck on the idea that they noted on Twitter they had mistakenly given Fieri a new nickname. The Twitter user confessed, "Just accidentally called Guy Fieri Flavor Flav." Other Twitter users added hilarious responses in droves. One commented, "In your defense, it's just short for 'flavortown,'" while another noted it would work if it was pronounced, "With that hard 'R.'" Another person on the thread agreed with appropriateness of the unintended labeling, and even expanded on the nickname by calling Fieri, "Flavortown Flav." Even Bud Light responded, " The mayor deems that title acceptable."