The Real Reason DoorDash Will Raise McDonald's Restaurant Fees

DoorDash and McDonald's have come to new financial agreement for 2023. According to The Wall Street Journal, the food delivery app will lower the 15.5% base commission that it charges the fast food chain on each order. The new fee will be 14.1% on orders placed by DashPass subscribers or 11.6% on those for non-subscribers. However, if the DoorDash driver has to wait more than four minutes for the food to be ready, the commission will rise to reflect each passing minute. Increased fees go up to 20.1% for subscriber orders or 17.6% for non-subscribers.

The deal balances the interests of both the delivery service and the restaurants. McDonald's recognizes that delivery orders are becoming increasingly important for business, and the chain may benefit from the lower commission rate if its workers are able to complete orders on time. Meanwhile, DoorDash drivers may be able to earn more money by completing more deliveries per shift. Another agreement the parties reached is that if DoorDash receives a certain number of customer complaints about a specific franchisee, the franchisee will pay the refund.