What Really Makes Leafy Greens A Good Dietary Addition

Many of us have one particular saying drilled into our heads during childhood: Eat your greens. It turns out that this is for a pretty obvious reason: They're incredibly good for you. Registered dietitian nutritionist Jaime Bachtell-Shelbert of Wholly Nourished told Mashed that leafy greens are one of the most nutrient-packed foods you can eat. Kale, in particular, is considered to be one of the most "super" of these superfoods. As Verywell Fit explains, nutrient-dense foods contain a high proportion of nutrients (such as vitamins, fiber, etcetera) by volume. These foods often provide a powerhouse of nutrition for a lower number of calories.

Most leafy greens tend to be a rich source of antioxidants, as well as fiber, and contain vitamins and minerals like iron, calcium, folate, potassium, magnesium, vitamin K, and vitamin C, says Bachtell-Shelbert. The RDN also says that leafy greens can reduce the risk of certain chronic ailments, from Type 2 diabetes to cancer and cardiovascular disease. Of the USDA's recommended 18 to 21 cups of vegetables per week, at least 2 cups of these should be composed of leafy greens (though the exact serving varies depending on age and lifestyle), per SFGate. It doesn't hurt to bump that quantity up more: Research from the "Neurology" journal suggests that eating one serving of leafy greens a day slows the rate of cognitive decline that occurs with age.