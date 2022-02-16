TikTok Can't Decide If Ordering Expensive Food Breaks An Etiquette Rule

Some rules of etiquette — like saying "please" and "thank you" or covering your mouth when you sneeze — are obvious. Others, meanwhile, aren't quite as cut and dry. For example, when someone else is treating you to a meal, should you hold back on getting extravagantly priced menu items, or can you order whatever appeals to your taste buds without regard for the cost? Such was the topic of debate in the comments section of a recent TikTok that, as of this writing, still doesn't seem to have come to a conclusion.

The viral video was posted on February 13 by user Pandora Davis, who filmed the short clip while dining out at a restaurant with her daughter and her daughter's friend. In the TikTok, the camera pans to a large plate on the table containing shrimp, crab, and a baked potato, foods commonly associated with a higher price tag. "When my daughter's friend['s] plate was the most expensive," reads the text overlay on the video, which probably wouldn't have made such an impact on viewers if the friend had paid for her portion of the meal. However, it appears that Davis was the one footing the bill, leading many to question whether or not it was appropriate for her dinner guest to order such an extravagant plate of food.