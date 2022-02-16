Why Kiwis Are A Good Snack To Eat Before Bed

"Getting a quality night's sleep is more about getting adequate amounts of micro- and macronutrients throughout the day," says Jaime Bachtell-Shelbert, RDN, LDN. "This can be achieved by eating a variety of whole, plant-based foods daily." That being said, Bachtell-Shelbert does make room for the possibility that you'll be craving a snack before bed, and in that case, "the best option is a small, whole, nutrient-dense food," not in excess of 200 calories. This, of course, describes the kiwi fruit, which Healthline describes as being rich in a number of vitamins and minerals while being small, whole, and relatively low in calories.

Further, eating kiwi can't hurt if your body is already deficient in magnesium or potassium, which both contribute to sleep quality, as Bachtell-Shelbert explains. "Other functional foods to consider that promote better sleep are pumpkin seeds, tart cherries, walnuts, and whole grains," Bachtell-Shelbert adds, reminding us that eating for a good night's sleep is about far more than what you eat any one night. Speaking of which, here are seven foods you should be eating before bed and seven you shouldn't.