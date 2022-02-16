Roadfood's Misha Collins Finally Reveals The History Behind His Elusive McDonald's GISH Task - Exclusive

However, Misha Collins was on a mission to find the TV spot. "I made it an item in my scavenger hunt to track down the McDonald's commercial, which a lot of people put a lot of effort into, and no one found it. Well, who knows, maybe it's not out there, but I think it's probably out there somewhere," Collins mused. "I'm stunned by the things, like [material] for the Navy and how-to videos that I recorded for the IRS and things like that, that people have found. The IRS videos where somebody found in a sale bin at a public library — they were selling this old VHS tape for 10 cents, and somebody picked it up and saw me on the front." Knowing the lengths fans have undergone to find these gems, maybe there's hope yet.

GISH participants who were around for its early years may have also noticed the demise of the scavenger hunt's once staple ingredient: kale. Collins never really gave GISHers an explanation for kale's sudden ban, but he has a solid reason. "Kale was featured prominently in the first few years. It was like, there's always that item with kale. Kale this, kale that. I happened to be a kale enthusiast." After a lengthy explanation on how Burning Man participants developed a collective aesthetic, Collins noted, "There's an actual bona fide reason that I stopped having kale be a part of GISH. I don't like it when subcultures start having their own self-referential themes." So, there you have it. Collins needed to shake things up to keep GISH from becoming predictable.

