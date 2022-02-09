What Misha Collins Learned On Roadfood, Eating On Supernatural, And GISH - Exclusive Interview

You got to bring your mom along for the journey in the Rhode Island episode. What was that experience like, and what were some of the staple comfort dishes from your childhood that you used to eat with her?

Well, my mom was in ... That was actually the first episode that we shot, in Rhode Island. That scene that was shot with my mother in that episode was the last scene that we shot in the first episode. I was on a tight schedule, and I'm a bad son. Instead of building in an extra day to my travel and going to visit my mother, I told her to come drive down from Massachusetts to visit me on set. It was an hour before she got there that it occurred to me: Maybe we should record her. That might be weird. She wasn't expecting it. It was an ambush. She thought that she was going to sit on the side of the set while I interviewed somebody else, but I ended up putting her on camera, and it was funny. [Laughs]

My mom brought my favorite ... It had recently been my birthday at that point. I hadn't seen my mother on my birthday, so she surprised me with a birthday cake. When I was a kid, I used to always ask for pineapple upside-down cake because that was my favorite. It still is, actually. If I was going to pick a birthday cake right now, I'd say I would like a pineapple upside-down cake, and a flood of childhood memories comes back.

She had done a twist on the pineapple upside-down cake and brought a surprise for me, which was a tomato upside-down cake, that was not cooked all the way. It was like this runny, [batter-filled], tomato upside-down cake. [That] cake made it into the episode. None of this was planned or staged in any way. My mom actually brought me a birthday cake that she thought I would like, and it was also not hyperbolic. All of this is in the episode.

We weren't exaggerating, but it was f****** disgusting. It was hands down the worst cake I've ever had. [Laughs] On the surface, it sounds bad, but there's a part of me that thinks, "Tomato upside-down cake ... maybe that's actually good. Who knows? Let's try it." I can vouch for it not being good. It was not tasty — especially not being cooked, but it was fun having my mom on there. That also set the stage for an extemporaneous spirit for the rest of the season where we're ... We followed leads a lot of the time, and if someone seemed interesting or let us down a path that seemed interesting, we could follow that.