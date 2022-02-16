Papa John's Is Testing Out A New Hemp Appetizer — But Not In The U.S.

While you may associate hemp seeds with the more common understanding of hemp (i.e. associating it with marijuana), the truth is that they aren't as "trippy" as you may expect them to be. While they are harvested from the Cannabis plant, they do not contain, or at least contain incredibly trace amounts of, THC — the chemical that gives marijuana its unique effects. In fact, hemp seeds are believed to be a superfood.

Hemp seeds are believed to be high in protein, containing up to 25% protein as well as being a great source of essential fatty acids (via SpringerLink). Hemp seeds are also supposedly useful in helping digestion, containing fibers that help aid in digestion and lower cholesterol levels (via PubMed).

The use of cannabis, or in this case cannabis-based products, is not uncommon for restaurants nowadays. The Lowell Cafe, now known as the Cannabis Cafe, in Los Angeles is America's first licensed "cannabis-consumption restaurant," where dishes and consumables are preparing user cannabis-based ingredients (via LA Eater). Papa John's, while unique in the pizza businesses to offer hemp-based products, isn't the first to offer such a product in the fast food world. Carl's Jr, in 2019, sold a CBD-laced burger in a single Denver-based location for a single day for April 20th, better known as 4/20 (via Business Insider).