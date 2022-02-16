Lindt Switches Out Dairy For Oat Milk In Its Newest Vegan Chocolates

Lindt has been producing chocolate since its inception back in the mid-1800s. The Switzerland-born company began with father-and-son founders David Sprüngli and Rudolf Sprüngli-Ammann, who, according to the brand's website, developed the first solid chocolate bar in 1845. More than 30 years later, a man named Rodolphe Lindt accidentally created the smooth, sweet chocolate that Lindt is known for today, and the companies eventually became one in 1899.

Now, Lindt's range of flavored chocolate bars and filled Lindor truffles can be found nearly everywhere. According to BizVibe, Lindt ranks seventh on the list of the most popular chocolate brands in the world, netting roughly $4.6 billion in sales in 2020. That doesn't mean the company is resting on its laurels, however. In order to capitalize on the emerging vegan trends taking center stage in the food industry, it just launched a new kind of vegan chocolate made with oat milk.