Lindt Switches Out Dairy For Oat Milk In Its Newest Vegan Chocolates
Lindt has been producing chocolate since its inception back in the mid-1800s. The Switzerland-born company began with father-and-son founders David Sprüngli and Rudolf Sprüngli-Ammann, who, according to the brand's website, developed the first solid chocolate bar in 1845. More than 30 years later, a man named Rodolphe Lindt accidentally created the smooth, sweet chocolate that Lindt is known for today, and the companies eventually became one in 1899.
Now, Lindt's range of flavored chocolate bars and filled Lindor truffles can be found nearly everywhere. According to BizVibe, Lindt ranks seventh on the list of the most popular chocolate brands in the world, netting roughly $4.6 billion in sales in 2020. That doesn't mean the company is resting on its laurels, however. In order to capitalize on the emerging vegan trends taking center stage in the food industry, it just launched a new kind of vegan chocolate made with oat milk.
Lindt just launched chocolate made with oat milk
Lindt is expanding its existing line of oat milk chocolate bars with three new vegan-friendly flavors: original, hazelnut, and salted caramel, according to VegNews. These are still considered milk chocolate, but the traditional dairy milk has been swapped for a plant-based version made with gluten-free oat milk powder and almond paste. They're not yet available in the United States, but all three flavors can be found in Canada, and the United Kingdom has all but the salted caramel variety.
Vegan chocolate itself is not new, as dairy-free dark chocolate has been available for centuries. There's a big difference between dark chocolate and milk chocolate, however: Because milk chocolate contains more fat, it's creamier, less bitter, and provides that melt-in-your-mouth sensation. Now, thanks to the increasing number of dairy-free milk chocolates on the market, bitter-averse customers can enjoy sweeter chocolate made without animal products. Other major brands entering the product category include Hershey's and Nestlé.