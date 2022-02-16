Hell's Kitchen Inspired This New Line Of Spices

If you love cooking shows and Gordon Ramsay, you've probably seen "Hell's Kitchen." If not, you've at least heard of it, as the executive producer of the popular competition series even said that it changed reality TV forever. Viewers who have watched the show over its 20 seasons may recall plenty of memorable moments and dishes, which recently inspired a new line of spice blends by Spiceology.

According to a press release sent to Mashed, Spiceology and the "Hell's Kitchen" team worked together to create five spice blends commemorating different aspects of the show. The brands say the versatile seasonings can be used on meats, seafood, tofu, vegetables, and more. What's on the lineup? While you might not be able to fly to Vegas to try Ramsay's beef Wellington at his Hell's Kitchen restaurant, for example, you can try to achieve a similar taste from Spiceology's Sir Wellington blend, which "boasts flavors of mustard, mushroom, and shallot, with an earthy horseradish linger balanced by Worcestershire, rosemary, and thyme."