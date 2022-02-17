TikTok Is Defending A McDonald's Employee Who Got In Trouble For Making Videos

You could say we love our fast food drive-thru TikTok videos. From the McDonald's employee exposing a drive-thru fact about eavesdropping to the dancing Whataburger employee, there is always an abundance of content on the app that gives users insight into what it's like to work at different chain restaurants.

One McDonald's worker, @motheraangel, posted a video working at the drive-thru window. The TikTok, which was only three minutes long, showed the creator completing their duties during what appears to be a normal shift at their location. They are seen conversing with customers, putting in their orders, and putting their payments into the cash register. On the screen is the text, "i said i wldnt post tiktoks like this again bc i got in trouble but now im fired. tf they gonna do? fire me again?"

According to The Daily Dot, this message is in reference to videos that the user has posted at their workplace, which have supposedly made their employer unhappy.