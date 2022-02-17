Here's What Gives Berries Their Potentially Anti-Aging Properties

The National Institute of Health and Aging has devised a method for measuring a food's antioxidant capacity, known as the Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity, or ORAC, score (via Natural Balance Foods). Consuming foods such as berries that have a high antioxidant capacity may be an effective way to slow down the visible effects of aging.

"Free radicals attack the skin by increasing inflammation and breaking down collagen in the skin matrix. Consuming berries provides a way to fight free radicals and thus slow the signs of aging of both the body and the brain. Anthocyanin, a strong antioxidant compound in berries, gives them their beautiful, dark hue," Jaime Bachtell-Shelbert, RDN, LDN, founder of Wholly Nourished, explains to Mashed. "Blueberries (especially wild blueberries), blackberries, strawberries, and raspberries have some of the highest ORAC scores."

It's always a good idea to eat a generally healthy diet, including plenty of superfoods, and to avoid other oxidative stress-inducing activities such as smoking and excessive alcohol consumption. But anyone concerned about aging might also want to add a few extra servings of antioxidant-rich berries into their diet. But if you happen to hate berries, never fear — there are other ways to eat free-radical fighting antioxidants, too. Other foods with high ORAC scores include prunes, raisins, and leafy green vegetables such as kale, spinach, and Brussels sprouts, per the USDA.