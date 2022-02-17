Instagram Is Psyched For Ben & Jerry's New Cookie Dough Mix Flavors

Cookie dough fans owe Ben & Jerry's a lot. Before the company introduced the world to Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream, which, according to its website, was at the chain's original Vermont scoop shop in 1984, cookie dough cravings could only be satisfied with trips to the fridge to take a bite right from the roll. (Or by sneaking a spoonful out of the mixing bowl when no one was looking.) Ben & Jerry's not only turned cookie dough into a creamy indulgence, but the company also brought cookie dough out of the forbidden zone, welcoming everyone to have a bite.

In the years that followed, cookie dough made its way into other Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavors, including The Tonight Dough, Marshmallow Sky, and Half-Baked. The company cut out the middle man when it introduced its line of Ben & Jerry's Cookie Dough Chunks: snack bags of cookie dough pieces in flavors such as gingerbread, peanut butter, and chocolate chip. Dough fans were over the moon with this demonstration of pure cookie dough love — so how could it possibly get any better? With candy, of course.