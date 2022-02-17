28% Agree This Is The Best Chick-Fil-A Breakfast Item

The next time you pull up to the Chick-fil-A drive-thru window, you might want to order the classic chicken biscuit. According to Mashed's poll results, it's the best thing on the fast-food chain's breakfast menu.

The chicken biscuit was invented before the first stand-alone Chick-fil-A restaurant even opened in 1985, the brand explains on its blog. The idea for the sandwich — which is now the restaurant's top-selling breakfast meal — was influenced by the chain's Southern roots. While it was an immediate hit in the South thanks to its fluffy biscuit base, it took longer to be accepted nationwide. "It's the perfect combination of salty and sweet, buttery and sour. It really is like an old-fashioned biscuit that Grandma would make," Shona Jonson, a senior manager on the menu team at Chick-fil-A, said to the Chick-fil-A blog in 2018. While the secret recipe will likely never be revealed, Southern Living reports that its added sweetness sets Chick-fil-A's biscuit apart from its competitors.

As for Chick-fil-A's other breakfast offerings, the bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit took second place with 19% of the votes in Mashed's poll. The sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit and the hash brown scramble burrito tied for third place, each receiving 17% of respondents' votes. Next were the Chick-n-Minis, with 10% of the votes, followed by the egg white grill, which came in last place with only 7% of people choosing it as their go-to.