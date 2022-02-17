28% Agree This Is The Best Chick-Fil-A Breakfast Item
There's no denying Chick-fil-A is one of the most popular fast-food spots for lunch and dinner. In June 2021, Chick-fil-A dubbed America's favorite fast-food chain by the American Customer Satisfaction Index for the seventh year in a row. And it's a great place to go for breakfast, too. Over the years, the Chick-fil-A breakfast menu has grown to include customer favorites like the chicken biscuit sandwich, which features crispy chicken between two fluffy halves of a flaky biscuit, as well as the hash brown scramble bowl, which features chicken nugget slices tossed with eggs, potatoes, and a blend of cheeses.
With so many options at your fingertips, it can be tough to know which to order (especially when it's 7 a.m. and you haven't even had a cup of coffee yet!). To help fans decide, Mashed polled more than 600 adults across the United States on their favorite Chick-fil-A breakfast item. Here's which order won over nearly a third of survey respondents.
Customers can't get enough of the chicken biscuit
The next time you pull up to the Chick-fil-A drive-thru window, you might want to order the classic chicken biscuit. According to Mashed's poll results, it's the best thing on the fast-food chain's breakfast menu.
The chicken biscuit was invented before the first stand-alone Chick-fil-A restaurant even opened in 1985, the brand explains on its blog. The idea for the sandwich — which is now the restaurant's top-selling breakfast meal — was influenced by the chain's Southern roots. While it was an immediate hit in the South thanks to its fluffy biscuit base, it took longer to be accepted nationwide. "It's the perfect combination of salty and sweet, buttery and sour. It really is like an old-fashioned biscuit that Grandma would make," Shona Jonson, a senior manager on the menu team at Chick-fil-A, said to the Chick-fil-A blog in 2018. While the secret recipe will likely never be revealed, Southern Living reports that its added sweetness sets Chick-fil-A's biscuit apart from its competitors.
As for Chick-fil-A's other breakfast offerings, the bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit took second place with 19% of the votes in Mashed's poll. The sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit and the hash brown scramble burrito tied for third place, each receiving 17% of respondents' votes. Next were the Chick-n-Minis, with 10% of the votes, followed by the egg white grill, which came in last place with only 7% of people choosing it as their go-to.