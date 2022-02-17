Nobu Matsuhisa Cooks In Paradise And Shares Memories Of Robert De Niro - Exclusive Interview

Do you feel that Americans have become more sophisticated sushi eaters in the past decade?

Yeah, the first time I went to LA was 1978 or something. At that time, sushi wasn't really popular. [They used] local fish, and also a lot of frozen fish. I started bringing fish from Japan. You know, customers say, "Oh, this is not fresh" because they were used to frozen fish and didn't know what fresh fish really tastes like. Now, people in America and even Europe have a better understanding of how to eat fresh fish. Also, the palette, after they eat fresh fish, cannot go back to frozen fish.

For example, I liked to use uni, the sea urchin, and people didn't like it. Now, uni's very sweet, and people love it. Even a silver skin fish, people know it's like a more Japanese taste, and fresh fish taste.

How do you think people have grown in their palette, and really embraced your style, between Japanese and Peruvian cuisines because it is so special?

Well, it's like a beginning ... I started my food concept because I liked to combine Peruvian and Japanese cuisine because it is very unique. The Japanese use sushi and sashimi with wasabi and soy sauce, but [with] ceviche in Peru, they catch the fresh fish and cut it, and never use soy sauce. [Ceviche uses] a squeeze lemon juice, garlic, chili, cilantro, and onions. It's the same fish, but [you eat it in a] completely different way. I started to do a Nobu style of food, which means basically Japanese food, technique, taste, ingredients, everything. My original dish is [has a heavy] Peruvian influence.