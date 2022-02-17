Chick-Fil-A Fans Can Now Visit The Chain's Original Location

They say good things come in small packages. Such was the case at The Dwarf House, the predecessor of Chick-fil-A. When the restaurant was first opened in 1946 by brothers Truett and Ben Cathy, it had just 10 counter stools and four booths for dining service. After Truett invented Chick-fil-A's chicken sandwich recipe in 1964, expansion was in order, so the original structure of The Dwarf House was transformed into a newer, bigger restaurant in 1967 — which had been closed until now.

Today, the chicken chain announced that The Dwarf House in Hapeville, Georgia, home of the original Chick-fil-A, has reopened to chicken fans after a renovation that began in 2021. Not only does the remodeled restaurant have features to expedite and enhance diners' experiences — such as two drive-thru lanes, a designated mobile order pick-up station, a new and improved front counter, and even a by-the-slice pie shop — but it also contains 16 artifacts saved from the very first Dwarf Grill, including stained glass windows.