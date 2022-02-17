DJ Khaled Just Joined The Chicken Sandwich Wars

Some of us may have thought that the nation's chicken sandwich wars were finally slowing down. Not DJ Khaled. A few months after we tried DJ Khaled's new wings, the music producer's aptly named Another Wing brand has expanded its menu to feature a chicken sandwich. According to a press release, the sandwich will be sold under the modest title of "The Best Chicken Sandwich Ever." What makes the brioche and Nashville hot chicken sandwich "the best," DJ Khaled says, is its condiments: Miami Like It Hot sauce, Get Money Mayo, and Electric Pink Slaw.

Customers can order the new sandwich for delivery starting today from any of Another Wing's 165 locations, which are run in partnership with ghost kitchen operator Reef Technology. "REEF approached me with the idea of making history," DJ Khaled told HypeBeast when he first started the wing brand. "The first restaurant concept to ever launch on three continents at the same time." Another Wing's entrance into the chicken sandwich wars, then, seems like the record executive's attempt to jump start a poultry-based fast food empire.