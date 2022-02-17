DJ Khaled Just Joined The Chicken Sandwich Wars
Some of us may have thought that the nation's chicken sandwich wars were finally slowing down. Not DJ Khaled. A few months after we tried DJ Khaled's new wings, the music producer's aptly named Another Wing brand has expanded its menu to feature a chicken sandwich. According to a press release, the sandwich will be sold under the modest title of "The Best Chicken Sandwich Ever." What makes the brioche and Nashville hot chicken sandwich "the best," DJ Khaled says, is its condiments: Miami Like It Hot sauce, Get Money Mayo, and Electric Pink Slaw.
Customers can order the new sandwich for delivery starting today from any of Another Wing's 165 locations, which are run in partnership with ghost kitchen operator Reef Technology. "REEF approached me with the idea of making history," DJ Khaled told HypeBeast when he first started the wing brand. "The first restaurant concept to ever launch on three continents at the same time." Another Wing's entrance into the chicken sandwich wars, then, seems like the record executive's attempt to jump start a poultry-based fast food empire.
Some customers have gotten a raw deal from Reef in the past
As its continent-spanning work with figures like DJ Khaled and Wendy's would suggest, Reef's business pursuits have exploded in its short time as a start-up. However, such growth hasn't come without snags. In emails leaked to Business Insider in December, customers consistently complained that they suffered food poisoning due to undercooked chicken and burgers prepared at Reef ghost kitchens. Workers described a culture that values speed above everything. "If everything feels like it's under control, you're not moving fast enough," one said.
None of these complaints were about Another Wing's products — but they did concern MrBeast Burger and David Chang's fried chicken concept, Fuku, which has since ended its partnership with Reef. Fuku made no mention of the food safety complaints as a reason for the decision, which was announced the same week that the Business Insider article came out. A second setback then arrived in January when Reef had to temporarily suspend the operations of more than 100 kitchens. Its recent deals with Another Wing and Denny's, which Nation's Restaurant News reported last month, are more positive news for Reef in 2022.