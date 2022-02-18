Carnivores Won't Want To Miss Out On McAlister's New Steak Menu

If you're craving a meat-centric item at McAlister's Deli, you'll have a ton of options to choose from. As RestaurantNews.com reports, McAlister's unique club sandwich has hit the spot with diners thanks to its massive size and 13 layers of meat, including ham, bacon, turkey, cheese, and other fixings. Some folks may be in the mood for potatoes instead of bread, opting for The Spud Max that's loaded with turkey, Black Forest ham, and more. Others go for the classic French Dip, featuring roast beef on a baguette and served with a side of au jus.

McAlister's is already "famous" for its club sandwich, per Delish, but the fast casual chain is raising the stakes (or should we say "steaks") with a new selection of menu items featuring marinated and seared U.S. domestic grain-fed beef, its website reads. Here's what's on the lineup, which is only available for a limited time.