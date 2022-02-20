Andrew Zimmern Revealed On Hot Ones The Drink He Uses To Recover From Spicy Food

Spicy food can be a real catch 22. For some, heat is a great addition to a dish, some even crave spicy food. For others, the slightest chili flake can make their mouth feel like someone set it on fire. And while spicy food can have its benefits, like possibly elevating your mood and the potential to contribute to weight loss (per Healthy News 24), that hot, burning sensation on your lips and tongue might be enough to persuade someone to believe the benefits are not worth the risk.

Andrew Zimmern is not one of those people. He's no stranger to spice, as he noted on a recent appearance on the hit interview show "Hot Ones", in which celebs are interviewed while eating wings with increasing Scoville levels of hot sauce. In fact, Zimmern divulged that the spiciest thing he has eaten were some chilis from Northern Thailand. So, how did he heal after that burning sensation? According to NDTV, some solutions to soothe the burn can include dairy, sugar or honey, starches, or tomatoes/lemon, the latter of which have alkalines to balance the acid in spice. When he feels the heat, here's what Zimmern reaches for in a pinch.