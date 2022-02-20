The Bizarre State Fair Food Andrew Zimmern Loves

Ah, the state fair. Just two little words can invoke the sound of pipe organ music chirping merrily, remind you of the waft of buttery popcorn in the air, and maybe even tease your tastebuds with crystals of wispy cotton candy melting on your tongue. Or possibly, the words "state fair" might conjure up memories of being squished in the back seat for a long, hot trip in the car, wails from kids who want more tickets, and sweaty palms from a rollercoaster ride for which you may have overestimated your courage. Either way, there's one thing we can all agree on: There is no food like state fair food.

"I'm a classicist when it comes to state fair foods," Andrew Zimmern recently told Sean Evans, host of YouTube's "Hot Ones." The chef, and current host of "Family Dinner" on Magnolia Network, was sharing a plate of chicken wings with Evans, as they chatted about the spiciest foods Zimmern has ever eaten, the state of the restaurant industry, and the Minnesota State Fair. Zimmern went on to explain that, for him, state fair food means cheese curds, foot-longs, and French fries, and he claims that the French fry booth at the Minnesota State Fair has the best fry in America. However, when pressed to give the most bizarre fair food he's ever eaten, Zimmern described a dish that sounded pretty peculiar — even for him.