Andrew Zimmern Shared The Spiciest Food He's Ever Eaten On Hot Ones

Andrew Zimmern might be a big softie, or at least that's how he comes across when sharing his favorite food memory from childhood, and his penchant for using family recipes to spark nostalgia in his followers. But when it comes to spicy foods, the man has taste buds of steel.

The YouTube show, "Hot Ones," in which celebrity guests fight their way through plates of spicy chicken wings while answering questions from the host, Sean Evans, is evidence of just how tough Zimmern's palate is. Evans discusses everything from disc golf to the perfect gas station food with the host of Magnolia Network's "Family Dinner," and the two snack on wings doused in hot sauce, seemingly, without even breaking a sweat.

But that's not entirely true, as one or two of "Hot Ones'" famously spicy sauces packs enough heat to cause Zimmern to pause; specifically, a hot sauce called "Da'Bomb: Beyond Insanity." The sauce has a Scoville Scale level of 135,600 and is made with Scotch Bonnet peppers. It's a sauce that even Evans admits makes him nervous. "This one never gets any easier," he said before they dug into the barn burner. And sure enough, "Da'Bomb" had both gentlemen reaching for their napkins and cold chocolate milks in short order. But Zimmern earned his stripes by hosting "Bizarre Foods" on the Travel Network so perhaps he's sampled even spicier food in his day.