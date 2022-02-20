Aarón Sánchez Shares 'Beautiful' Guacamole Recipe Ahead Of National Margarita Day

It can be tough to remember all of the National Food Holidays throughout the year, after all, there are so many! And if you get the feeling that many of these oddly specific holidays are made up, you're on the right track. The blogger behind Foodimentary, a website with a comprehensive list of 314 food holidays, admitted to the San Antonio Current that he has fabricated over 100 of them and switches stale ones out on the calendar as he sees fit. Similarly, real estate agent Todd McCalla created National Margarita Day in the mid-2000s as a way to brighten up a "sad, gray time of year," (via MIC). McCalla added that he never registered the holiday anywhere, it has mostly grown organically on social media.

According to a survey by NielsenIQ, it's not surprising that people adhere to a National Margarita day, as 56% of those who go for a post-work cocktail enjoy the tequila-based drink as their beverage of choice. Even more of an incentive to sip the shaken cocktail is when national brands offer deals in honor of the holiday.

Brands often utilize these holidays to advertise relevant products. This year, for example, Tequila Cazadores partnered with celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez on Instagram to promote their ready-to-drink Spicy Margarita, which, he says, pairs nicely with the guacamole recipe he shared.