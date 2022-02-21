Instagram Is Applauding Padma Lakshmi's Chutney Tutorial

In addition to the two main ingredients — dates and tamarind — Lakshmi's chutney only requires cumin powder, coriander powder, and cayenne (via Instagram). Once the tamarind and spices are let to dissolve in water over the stove, dates are added and the concoction is allowed to thicken and then blended into a chutney. The chutney can be used as a dip, a marinade, or a drizzling sauce. Lakshmi suggests brushing the chutney over a fish fillet or boneless chicken tenders. Fans may also remember her Hasselback potato chaat that called for a generous drizzle of the "chaatpati" chutney.

Instagram is applauding Lakshmi for just how good the easy date and tamarind chutney looks. It seemed that user bigtorta could practically taste an explosion of nostalgia: "The amount of flavor in that sounds like it would be [mindblowing]. The flavors of childhood live forever and there is nothing better than eating something that takes you back to the best years of our lives." Another fan, travelwithsamnyc, finds that the homemade chutney is a far better alternative to store-bought options.

Those who have already tried a version of the chutney are vouching for Lakshmi's use of flavors. "Padma this is the star sauce of my private dinners!!" exclaimed smitascookery. "I love you are talking about it. It's the umami of our dishes." Those who haven't tried the chutney sound eager to race to the kitchen and recreate it.