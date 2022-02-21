Here's Why Outback Prices May Soon Rise

Fun fact: You can get a taste of Australia without ever boarding a plane (or even buying a ticket). All you have to do? Book a reservation at Outback Steakhouse. The Australian-themed restaurant chain has nearly 700 locations across the country and is known for its delicious steaks, which are rubbed with a secret 17-spice blend and then either seared on a grill or cooked over an open fire with wood (via The Daily Meal). Outback's menu also includes a lot of other dishes from down under, including grilled chicken on the Barbie, Aussie Twisted Ribs, and, of course, the cult-favorite Bloomin' Onion, which is the chain's must-have appetizer.

Another big draw of Outback Steakhouse is its prices, which are significantly lower than fancier steakhouses, where steaks can cost upwards of $100. At Outback, depending upon your location, you can get a 6-ounce sirloin starting at around $14.99. However, there is some bad news for Outback fans in the coming months as it pertains to your wallet. According to recent reports, the beloved chain is about to increase its menu prices across the board.