Ice-T Dances With Cheerios And Clears Up The Law And Order SVU Bagel Situation - Exclusive Interview

Take us back to when Cheerios first approached you. How did they convince you to do it? What did they say?

Well, first, anything that you're going to endorse, sometimes you don't understand why. I got the call and they said, "Yo, you want to do a Cheerios campaign?" I'm like, "Why? How do I connect to Cheerios?" They said that they're all about health. "Cheerios are made with whole-grain oats and it's good for your health. You're not as young as you used to be, and you told [us] that."

"I'm in my 60s," [I told them, and they replied], "Everybody still knows you're active. You're still touring. You're still on television and you're in shape. So you're a perfect person to promote this." I was like, "Okay, I get it. I'll do it."

I've always been pushing health, especially male health. As men, we don't really go to the doctor until we're on our back. As a woman, you got your gynecologist on speed dial, you know [them], you go a lot. [Guys,] we just don't, because we think it's being soft. I've always had an image of being a tough guy, [so] maybe I can get some guys to start taking care of their health. It tastes good, it's easy to do. I'm not a dieter myself. I'm into moderation. I eat everything in moderation, and I'm a cereal person. I eat cereal every day ...Yeah, basically it made sense.

They were about health. I've been pushing my friends about health. I think that up into your 40s, you think you're invincible. Then, you start seeing some of your friends pass away from things that could have been prevented. It was a good look, and who doesn't want to be on a cereal box? I didn't even know that I was actually going to be on a cereal box. I thought it was going to be a commercial or something, and it kept getting better and better. We actually shot three commercials. You've only seen one, and this campaign will go probably into the summer.