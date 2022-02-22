White Castle Has Good News For Shrimp Lovers

Although not as big or as flashy as other fast food names, White Castle is still an integral part of the American fast food network. It is, after all, technically the first fast food chain in American history. The chain may be most known for its crinkle fries and those famous square sliders steamed on a bed of onions, but White Castle also offers a small selection of fried seafood items for those looking for something different. These include clam strips, Fish Nibblers, and a returning classic, Shrimp Nibblers.

Shrimp Nibblers are bite-sized pieces of shrimp deep-fried in a golden batter, much like your average popcorn shrimp. According to White Castle's chief-marketing officer Lynn Blashford, Shrimp Nibblers are a "perennial favorite" among White Castle customers (via PR Newswire).

These bite-sized shrimp snacks will be available alongside a new seafood item: the Panko Breaded Fish Slider, which is Alaskan Pollock in a breadcrumb coating and topped with American cheese. These items will be on the menu until April 17, just in time for the Lenten season, so those who are avoiding meat can have something to eat the next time a craving for White Castle strikes.