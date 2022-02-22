Taco John's Fans Won't Want To Miss This Taco 'Twosday' Deal

Taco John's has hundreds of locations in 23 states, so the midwest chain must be serving up something good. According to Junk Food Blog, the restaurant's Street Taco won fans over thanks to its mashup of either steak or chicken paired with tomatoes, garlic lime sauce, and authentic Mexican cheese. On the other hand, the Chicken Bacon Guac Street Taco mixes up bacon, grilled chicken, and guacamole into a savory dish that may not be authentically Mexican, but has made its mark on diners. If neither of those options get you going, Redditors on the r/fastfood subreddit also love the Grilled Stuffed Taco and the Taco Bravo.

Taco John's has built its reputation around tacos — it's right there in the name. According to its website, the restaurant hosts regular Taco Tuesdays, a concept that they allegedly created and later trademarked. Saving money and eating tacos is an appealing combination any time of year, but Taco Tuesday just so happens to fall on 2/22/22 this week, and the chain plans to go all out in honor of this very fortuitous coincidence.