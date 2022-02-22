Costco's New Mason Jar Dessert Is Perfect For Chocolate Lovers

A new product is hitting Costco shelves this week, according to a press release shared with Mashed. The dessert aims to appeal to chocolate lovers, in particular, as it combines moist chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, crunchy chocolate cookie crumbles, and chocolate cream in a reusable mason jar. To top it all off, the dessert is sprinkled with chocolate curls. This new product appears to be a spin on a "cake in a jar" dessert, which often features layers of cake and icing in a bowl or jar instead of being presented as a slice or standalone cake.

The dessert is exclusive to Costco and is part of a partnership with La Vie Gourmand, a supplier the store has worked with before. La Vie Gourmand also produces flatbread, lava cake infused with Bailey's, mouse, and fondue items that will all be exclusive to Costco, according to the supplier's Instagram account. But judging from the name, the companies appear to think the jarred chocolate treat is to die for.