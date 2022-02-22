Applebee's Is Offering $1 Wings. Here's How To Get Them

Applebee's recently announced a new promotion: $1 wings. The "neighborhood bar and grill" is known for cheap cocktails and various meal deals, so the promotion may not be surprising to fans or regular customers of the franchise. However, unlike long-standing offers, like the 2 for 20 Menu, this promotion is only temporary.

According to Applebee's fans, the wings are one of the restaurant's best appetizers. A survey conducted by Mashed found that 21.89% of 644 U.S. residents said the boneless wings were the best pre-dinner option at Applebee's. Without the promotion, boneless wings at the chain cost approximately $15.79, though price varies by location. However, with this new special offer, you'll get five wings for a fraction of that price.

While this might sound intriguing, you may be wondering if there's a catch. A $1 meal seems a little too good to be true, right? While the wings do cost $1, there is a stipulation to keep in mind.