Jack In The Box Wants To Give You Free Tacos For 'Twosday'
It isn't February 22, 2022 everyday, and Jack in the Box wants to make sure that this "twosday" is celebrated to the fullest. Diners who use the Jack In the Box app can score two free tacos with any purchase for the special Tuesday.
Though the Southern California-based fast food chain may be the most known for its juicy burgers, it also the restaurant chain Del Taco, which sells delicious, low-priced, tacos in 16 different states (via CNBC). Jack In the Box also offers its own spin on the popular food menu item, which Delish describes as "inexplicably addicting." Whether you're a big fan of the chain's tacos or not, the fact that customers can get two free tacos today with any purchase is a nice bonus.
The chain announced this deal on its Instagram account, with a graphic of a bunch of tacos spelling out, "2-22-22." This takes the day to a whole other level.
The code you need to get the free tacos
The Instagram post from Jack in the Box was captioned, "FREE TACOS?! It's the biggest Taco TWOsday of the century! Go get your TWO free Tacos with any app purchase on the Jack in the Box App with code TACOTWOSDAY." The Jack in the Box app was created in 2019. Users who sign up for the app get 20% off of their first purchase, according to the company's website. Furthermore, Jack In the Box's social media marketing team is known for its clever play on words (via Ranker). And from this discount code, it is clear that the team did not disappoint.
In the comments, people were clearly excited about the deal. One user wrote, "I'll be ordering 4 sure!!!" Another commenter added, "Damn it's like a prophecy, Jack's Tacolations 2:22," which had six likes in agreement and to which @jackinthebox responded, "My favorite verse." It's safe to say fans of the restaurant think this Taco Tuesday will be unlike any other.