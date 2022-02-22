Jack In The Box Wants To Give You Free Tacos For 'Twosday'

It isn't February 22, 2022 everyday, and Jack in the Box wants to make sure that this "twosday" is celebrated to the fullest. Diners who use the Jack In the Box app can score two free tacos with any purchase for the special Tuesday.

Though the Southern California-based fast food chain may be the most known for its juicy burgers, it also the restaurant chain Del Taco, which sells delicious, low-priced, tacos in 16 different states (via CNBC). Jack In the Box also offers its own spin on the popular food menu item, which Delish describes as "inexplicably addicting." Whether you're a big fan of the chain's tacos or not, the fact that customers can get two free tacos today with any purchase is a nice bonus.

The chain announced this deal on its Instagram account, with a graphic of a bunch of tacos spelling out, "2-22-22." This takes the day to a whole other level.